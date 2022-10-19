See the beautiful gardens with this 'tucked away' Wakefield bungalow for sale
An inviting, light and bright bungalow with exceptional gardens in a sizeable plot is for sale in Wakefield.
The four bedroom home has a modern interior. A large conservatory with stone flagged floor and French doors has garden to all sides.
With a stunning array of plants and shrubs, the gardens include lawns, an ornamental pond and fountain, and two stone paved patios. There is also a vegetable and herb garden, and a wooden gazebo.
The plot in all extends to 0.29 acres or 0.12 hectares, and is quietly situated within a sought after residential area.
A reception hall with solid wood floor and vaulted ceiling has Velux roof lights, with a guest w.c. off.
French doors in the main living room, with its bay window, open to the back garden, while a multi fuel stove within a feature fireplace adds cosiness.
A separate dining room with wooden flooring has bi-fold doors through to the spacious conservatory, and stairs to the first floor.
From the fitted kitchen and diner, with contemporary style units and integrated appliances, is a side entrance porch and larder cupboard.
The principal bedroom has a large built in wardrobe and is on the ground floor with two further bedrooms and the main bathroom, that includes both bath and shower cubicle, with a washbasin and vanity unit.
An additional guest bedroom with en suite shower room is on the first floor.
There is parking space on the gravel driveway, with a double garage that has a Belfast sink and a window, and houses a wall mounted gas fired central heating boiler.
This well presented bungalow in New Biggin Hill, Wakefield, is priced at £650,000. Call Richard Kendall Estate Agent on 01924 2912
