The attractive frontage of the bungalow.

See the beautiful gardens with this 'tucked away' Wakefield bungalow for sale

An inviting, light and bright bungalow with exceptional gardens in a sizeable plot is for sale in Wakefield.

By Sally Burton
2 hours ago

The four bedroom home has a modern interior. A large conservatory with stone flagged floor and French doors has garden to all sides.

With a stunning array of plants and shrubs, the gardens include lawns, an ornamental pond and fountain, and two stone paved patios. There is also a vegetable and herb garden, and a wooden gazebo.

The plot in all extends to 0.29 acres or 0.12 hectares, and is quietly situated within a sought after residential area.

A reception hall with solid wood floor and vaulted ceiling has Velux roof lights, with a guest w.c. off.

French doors in the main living room, with its bay window, open to the back garden, while a multi fuel stove within a feature fireplace adds cosiness.

A separate dining room with wooden flooring has bi-fold doors through to the spacious conservatory, and stairs to the first floor.

From the fitted kitchen and diner, with contemporary style units and integrated appliances, is a side entrance porch and larder cupboard.

The principal bedroom has a large built in wardrobe and is on the ground floor with two further bedrooms and the main bathroom, that includes both bath and shower cubicle, with a washbasin and vanity unit.

An additional guest bedroom with en suite shower room is on the first floor.

There is parking space on the gravel driveway, with a double garage that has a Belfast sink and a window, and houses a wall mounted gas fired central heating boiler.

This well presented bungalow in New Biggin Hill, Wakefield, is priced at £650,000. Call Richard Kendall Estate Agent on 01924 2912

1. Attractive stone patios

Patio seating space is designed for al fresco dining or entertaining, within the lovely gardens.

Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent

2. A large conservatory

The conservatory is surrounded by the greenery of the garden.

Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent

The open plan kitchen with diner

Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent

4. Lounge with doors to garden

A spacious lounge with fireplace and stove, and direct access to the garden.

Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent

