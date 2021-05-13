See the clever modernisation of this home for sale in Wakefield

The impressive front aspect of the property

With four reception rooms, Rose Cottage has five double bedrooms, each with their own en suite facilities.

Set well back from the roadside, the property also has plenty of off-street parking space and an integral double garage.

With high specifications throughout, its accommodation comprises an entrance vestibule, the inner hallway with guest w.c., a living with dining room, the breakfasting kitchen, utility room, dining area or study and a sitting room.

Luxurious open plan living within the house

There is a feature spiral staircase from the sitting room to the games room or office.

From the first floor landing are all five bedrooms with individual en suites.

The main bedroom also has a dressing room and roof terrace with balcony, that is shared with bedroom two.

A paved seating area, lawn and well stocked borders are to the front of the house, with similar facilities to the rear that enjoy a good degree of privacy.

A spiral staircase leads up to the mezzanine level

Within the sought after village of Kirkhamgate, the property is handy for shops, school and leisure amenities, and for transport links.

85 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, WF2 0RJ is for sale at £995,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, call 01924 291294.