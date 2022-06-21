See the facilities with this £1m home for sale near Wakefield

The interior of Cherry Tree Farm includes a modern kitchen with diner, with four reception rooms.

There’s a beamed snug made cosy by a log burner, a beamed rear porch or office, and the dining kitchen with shaker units, quartz worktops with upstands, and integrated appliances that include a fridge freezer, oven, double oven, washer dryer, and dishwasher.

A large picture window is a feature of the living room, together with the fireplace and an electric condensing stove.

All five bedrooms are sizeable and include a converted and versatile loft room with three velux double glazed windows.

One of the bedrooms has a stylish en suite shower room.

The self contained cottage annexe is well equipped with a kitchen, a living room, two bedrooms and an en suite bathroom.

There is private entry to the grounds, with an internal driveway having parking space for multiple vehicles.

Lawned gardens with a mix of mature trees include a stable block with two tack rooms, a large barn with three phase cabling, a car port and a former railway shed converted to a character workshop.

A working allotment provides a chance to grow organic produce, while an ornamental garden provides a vantage point for enjoying the charms of the secluded three-acre garden.

Cherry Tree Farm, Hall Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, has an asking price of £1,025,000, and is for sale with Holroyd Miller estate agents. Call 01924 299494 for details.

1. A water feature within the grounds, with seating close by Just one of the garden areas surrounding Cherry Tree Farm Photo Sales

2. Expansive lawn and range of facilities Looking across a stretch of grass to the main house and associated buildings. Photo Sales

3. A spacious fitted kitchen The kitchen is equipped with a range of integrated appliances. Photo Sales

4. A light and bright dining area This dining room has the advantage of a full picture window. Photo Sales