See the pristine interior of this cleverly extended Wakefield cottage for sale

This pretty stone-built cottage is for sale within a top Wakefield village location, with an interior that has showhome style polish.

With three bedrooms, the quaint, extended cottage has so much more room inside than might be expected, and there is a lovely lawned garden to the rear.

Its quiet, cul-de-sac location in Woolley is another bonus, with stunning countryside walks on the doorstep, but links to the major motorway network close at hand.

The village itself has a good range of shops and services, and Wakefield centre's city facilities are within easy striking distance.

An entrance hall leads in to the character home that has retained some original features within its modern, open plan living arrangement.

The living and dining kitchen in the rear extension has a central island, and white units with integrated appliances that include a fridge and freezer, an eye-level oven with microwave above, a four ring induction hob with extractor fan, and ceiling spotlights.

Two Velux windows along with bi-fold doors that open to outside, bring plenty of light into this modern space that is ideal for entertaining.

There's a patio seating area with the lawned garden area, that is enclosed with a good amount of privacy.

From the kitchen is a door to a useful utility room.

A log burner fire is a feature within the lounge that has Karndean flooring, and there's a ground floor w.c. with tiled Mosaic flooring. Three double bedrooms on the first floor include a master bedroom with en-suite wet room, and a swish family bathroom with a suite that includes a large, free-standing bathtub.

With gas fired central heating, and double glazed windows, this home has a recently fitted combination boiler.

It also has private parking space.

​This home inThe Courtyard, Wakefield, WF4 2LY, is for sale with Purplebricks and has a guide price of £400,000 to £425,000.

For more information, visit www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-cottage-wakefield-1452728​

