This High Ackworth home for sale is super-stylish - see what's on offer

Priory Lodge is a high-spec, 2017-built home with a prominent corner position in an exclusive courtyard setting, within the sought-after village of High Ackworth.

Its spacious rooms are over two floors, and under floor heating features throughout the property

Designed for family living, the interior ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a lounge with a cosy multi-fuel log burner, a study or home office, a stunning fitted kitchen with dining and family space, a guest WC, and a utility room.

Within the open plan kitchen are fitted units with Corian worktops and a breakfast bar with solid oak worktops, two separate built-in ovens, an additional built in microwave oven with a warming drawer, an induction hob with a pop-up downdraft extractor hood, a wine cooler, integrated fridge, freezer, and dishwasher, and an instant hot water tap.

Two sets of tri-fold doors open to the gardens from the family space.

There is a vacuum point for the integral central vacuum system, and a feature bay window.Dog owners are well catered for, as in the fully fitted utility room is a custom-built dog wash station,

A spacious first floor landing leads to five bedrooms and three luxury bathrooms, two of which are en-suites.

The main bedroom and one other have fitted wardrobes, and two bedrooms are currently used as a single suite.Well maintained, enclosed gardens are to three sides of the house, with a stone flagged patio and sunken seating area, ideal for entertaining.

A herb garden, and plant and shrub borders add to the appeal, and there's a garden shed, with an integral garage and ample off-street parking.

The new-build warranty for the house still has time remaining.

Priory Lodge, Ackworth, Pontefract, is for sale with Purplebricks, priced at £650,000. View in full at www.rightmove.co.uk

