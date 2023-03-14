News you can trust since 1852
This High Ackworth home for sale is super-stylish - see what's on offer

Priory Lodge is a high-spec, 2017-built home with a prominent corner position in an exclusive courtyard setting, within the sought-after village of High Ackworth.

By Sally Burton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:20 GMT

Its spacious rooms are over two floors, and under floor heating features throughout the property

Designed for family living, the interior ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a lounge with a cosy multi-fuel log burner, a study or home office, a stunning fitted kitchen with dining and family space, a guest WC, and a utility room.

Within the open plan kitchen are fitted units with Corian worktops and a breakfast bar with solid oak worktops, two separate built-in ovens, an additional built in microwave oven with a warming drawer, an induction hob with a pop-up downdraft extractor hood, a wine cooler, integrated fridge, freezer, and dishwasher, and an instant hot water tap.

Two sets of tri-fold doors open to the gardens from the family space.

There is a vacuum point for the integral central vacuum system, and a feature bay window.Dog owners are well catered for, as in the fully fitted utility room is a custom-built dog wash station,

A spacious first floor landing leads to five bedrooms and three luxury bathrooms, two of which are en-suites.

The main bedroom and one other have fitted wardrobes, and two bedrooms are currently used as a single suite.Well maintained, enclosed gardens are to three sides of the house, with a stone flagged patio and sunken seating area, ideal for entertaining.

A herb garden, and plant and shrub borders add to the appeal, and there's a garden shed, with an integral garage and ample off-street parking.

The new-build warranty for the house still has time remaining.

Priory Lodge, Ackworth, Pontefract, is for sale with Purplebricks, priced at £650,000. View in full at www.rightmove.co.uk

