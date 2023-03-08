See the swish contemporary interior of this stone cottage in Newmillerdam
This inviting home within picturesque Newmillerdam has exceptional gardens from which to enjoy surrounding views.
With period features nodding back to the stone-built cottage's past, its updated interior is both modern and comfortable.
For anyone who likes to entertain, its outdoor areas are a bonus, with terraced gardens, tiered decking, and views towards the dam.
An oak staircase features in the reception hall, while a lovely beamed living room has French doors to outside, and a formal dining room, or snug, overlooks the courtyard.
Cream gloss units in the bright kitchen have Corian worktops, and a central island. Integrated appliances with a Range oven, include a microwave, fridge, freezer and dishwasher.
There's a utility room and a ground floor cloakroom.
The first floor landing with oak balustrade leads to a beamed bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en suite shower room.
Off the main landing is a master bedroom with fitted furniture. It has a dressing area and a contemporary en suite shower room.
Another bedroom, or office, has built-in wardrobes, then a rear landing and stairs lead to the utility room, with exposed stone work.
If so desired, this part of the cottage could function as an annexe.
Along with a further bedroom, with fitted furniture, is a modern house bathroom with underfloor heating.
The stone-set driveway with flower borders provides off-street parking, with an integral double garage.
Planning was approved in 2015 for the erection of a detached double garage, and this could be explored as an option.
A side garden with patio leads to a raised garden with decking, made private by trees and shrubs, and a summerhouse. There's a lawned garden, and more decking.
Cobble Cottage, School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, is priced at £850,000 with Holroyd Miller estate agents, tel. 01924 299494.
