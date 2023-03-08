This inviting home within picturesque Newmillerdam has exceptional gardens from which to enjoy surrounding views.

​With period features nodding back to the stone-built cottage's past, its updated interior is both modern and comfortable.

​For anyone who likes to entertain, its outdoor areas are a bonus, with terraced gardens, tiered decking​, and views towards the dam.

​An oak staircase features in the reception hall, while a lovely beamed living room has French doors to outside​, and a formal dining room, or snug, overlooks the courtyard.

​Cream gloss units in the bright kitchen have Corian worktops, and a central island. Integrated appliances with a Range oven, include a microwave, fridge, freezer and dishwasher.

There's a utility room and a ground floor cloakroom.

​The first floor landing with oak balustrade leads to ​a beamed bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en suite shower room.

​Off the main landing is a master bedroom with fitted furniture. It has a dressing area and a contemporary en suite shower room.

Another bedroom, or office, has built-in wardrobes, then a r​ear ​l​anding and ​s​tairs lead​ to the utility room​, with exposed stone work​.

If so desired, this part of the cottage could function as an annexe.

​Along with a further b​edroom, with fitted furniture, is a modern house bathroom with underfloor heatin​g.​

​The stone-set driveway with flower borders provide​s​ off-street parking, with an integral double garage.

​P​lanning ​was ​approved in 2015 for the erection of a detached double garage, and this could be explored as an option.

​A side​ garden with patio lead​s​ to ​a raised garden with​ decking, ​made private by trees and shrubs, and a summerhouse. There's a lawned garden, and more decking.

​Cobble Cottage, School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, is priced at £850,000 with Holroyd Miller estate agents, tel. 01924 299494.

1 . Cobble Cottage, School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield The detached property with its attractive cobbled forecourt. Photo: Holroyd Miller Photo Sales

2 . Cobble Cottage, School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield The modern fitted kitchen with central island. Photo: Holroyd Miller Photo Sales

3 . Cobble Cottage, School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield The comfortable, beamed lounge, with doors leading outside. Photo: Holroyd Miller Photo Sales

4 . Cobble Cottage, School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield A seating or dining area is open plan to the kitchen. Photo: Holroyd Miller Photo Sales