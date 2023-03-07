See this stunning period home with exceptional features and its own brand of style

This unusual home​ is ideal for those who like to entertain: its outdoor facilities include rear patios with planted borders and seating areas, a substantial garden room with bar and built-in seats, that could potentially be made an annexe, and a summer house.

To the front is an attractive split-level garden with a lawn and walled patio with feature pond.

The house has an impressive reception hall with stained glass door panels, decorative coving and an archway at the foot of the staircase.

Several large reception rooms include bay and sash-windowed lounge and family rooms with feature fireplaces, one with a multi-fuel burner, and the other with a living flame gas fire. Both have wooden floors and picture rails.

​A carpeted music and reading room has a living flame gas fire on a marble hearth with wooden surround, while the dining room has a wood burning stove with oven and hot plate on a stone hearth with metal surround. Its bay with sash windows has a built-in window seat.

​There's a country style kitchen with a larder, fitted units and solid wood worktops. Integrated appliances include an electric hob and oven, dishwasher and fridge.

Stairs go down to the conservatory, that has a patio door to outside.​

​A stained glass sash window above a seating​ area​ features on the first floor landing, that leads to all four bedrooms, a shower room and a family bathroom. The latter suite has a claw-foot bath and shower, and a large Victorian-style sink.

​All bedrooms have wooden flooring, and sash windows. One with a bay has a multi-fuel burner, and three have picture rails. All have central heating radiators.

​The rear garden includes an outside w.c. with a store, and the summer house is currently used as a gym.

There is off-street parking through a rear gateway.

​Fairfield House, Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley, is for sale at ​£625,000 with Bradleys Real Estate, tel. 01977 306026.

1 . Fairfield House, Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley Patio and seating areas provide scope for entertaining along with the garden room bar and summer house. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate Photo Sales

2 . Fairfield House, Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley The garden room with bar opens out to patio seating areas. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate Photo Sales

3 . Fairfield House, Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley An elegant and impressive hallway. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate Photo Sales

4 . Fairfield House, Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley A custom built window seat is a feature in the bay of the dining room. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate Photo Sales