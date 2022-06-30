See the stylishness of this open plan £1.1m home

A reception hall with Karndean flooring and cloakroom off, has a staircase to the first floor.

The large family lounge with a timber mantle over the fire recess and multi fuel stove, has solid timber flooring and ceiling beams.

A large “L” shaped island with an integral sink and ceramic induction hob within Miai worktops is a feature of the living kitchen, with a white ceramic tiled floor and units that house a Neff oven, a separate steam oven, a microwave combination and a coffeemaker.

There’s a fridge, freezer, and dishwasher, and two wine fridges in units with air conditioning between. A utility room is a separate entity.

From the gallery landing is the master bedroom with en suite shower room and two further double bedrooms.

A modern family bathroom has a suite with free standing oval bath, chrome pillar-style taps and head shower, a vanity wash basin and walk in shower cubicle.From the hall is a self contained annexe, ideal for elderly relatives, as a guest suite or extra living space if required. It has a living room, a kitchen with diner, a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a shower room.

Electric gates open to the shared driveway, and a double garage with automatic doors, power and light.

The rear garden has a raised deck with inset hot tub, a feature wall and electrically operated canopy.

Steps with inset lighting lead down to an extensive lawned garden with mature trees. The whole garden area is around half an acre.

This home on Main Street, Monk Fryston, is for sale priced 1,100,000, Call Castle Dwellings Ltd on 01977 285111.

