See this charming village green cottage for sale near Wakefield

Its open plan interior and the size of its walled patio and lawned garden add space to character, in this Carlton period home.

The property has been carefully modernised and extended, yet retains many original features.

There is parking room for eight cars on the block paved driveway, and a triple garage could easily be converted to alternative use if desired.

With a large, fitted kitchen with range cooker and a stable door leading out to a side garden, the cottage also has a useful utility room.

Both the beamed lounge, with a focal fireplace housing a multi fuel log burner, and the rustic style dining room are spacious.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, one with an en-suite.

The four piece family bathroom contains a bath and a separate shower cubicle, with fitted storage.

A private rear garden and patio is great for al fresco dining and entertaining .

Avon Cottage, Stainton Lane, Carlton, Wakefield is for sale priced £525,000 with Bridgfords, Wakefield.

Call 01924 637255 for more details.

Dining area The spacious dining and living room

Feature fireplace A lovely beamed lounge with central fireplace

Open plan living The kitchen with its open entry to the dining room

Stylish interior A pretty bedroom within the property