See this cottage - an amazing transformation from a Wakefield tannery

A front view of the attractive cottage conversion

Now a superbly appointed family home, it was extended in 2007 and has undergone further refurbishment more recently.

Its surprisingly spacious accommodation sits on a plot of approximately quarter of an acre, and is set back from the roadside.

Original features include exposed beams for a rustic flavour, and a feature fireplace in the dining hall.

Along with a traditional breakfast kitchen is a dual aspect living room with French doors.

From the first floor landing are three double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The main bedroom has a contemporary style en suite shower room.

With the property is a brick built detached garage, gated off-street parking for multiple vehicles and a large lawned garden.

A dining kitchen with character

There are vegetable plots too, with a greenhouse and a garden shed.

This home is well placed for local amenities, transport links, and both Pugneys and Newmillerdam Country Parks.

Tanyard Fold, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield WF4 3JW is for sale priced £500,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent

Call 01924 291294 for more information.

A contemporary style bathroom - with a beam.