See this cottage - an amazing transformation from a Wakefield tannery
This detached cottage conversion from a former tannery dating back to the 1750s has plenty of charm.
Now a superbly appointed family home, it was extended in 2007 and has undergone further refurbishment more recently.
Its surprisingly spacious accommodation sits on a plot of approximately quarter of an acre, and is set back from the roadside.
Original features include exposed beams for a rustic flavour, and a feature fireplace in the dining hall.
Along with a traditional breakfast kitchen is a dual aspect living room with French doors.
From the first floor landing are three double bedrooms and the family bathroom.
The main bedroom has a contemporary style en suite shower room.
With the property is a brick built detached garage, gated off-street parking for multiple vehicles and a large lawned garden.
There are vegetable plots too, with a greenhouse and a garden shed.
This home is well placed for local amenities, transport links, and both Pugneys and Newmillerdam Country Parks.
Tanyard Fold, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield WF4 3JW is for sale priced £500,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent
Call 01924 291294 for more information.