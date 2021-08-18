See this great family home for sale in a Wakefield village

An impressive frontage with a lawned front garden

Its family accommodation includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, an office, two reception rooms, a conservatory and a quality fitted kitchen.

With UPVC double glazing and central heating throughout, the house has established lawned gardens, off street parking and a detached garage.

From the reception hall is the large living room with feature fireplace and patio doors through to a conservatory. Double doors lead to a separate dining room.

Along with the sizeable breakfasting kitchen is a separate utility room, a ground floor w.c. and the office.

The first floor landing leads to four bedrooms and the family bathroom, and the main bedroom has an en suite bathroom.

Gardens are to the front and rear with a driveway providing parking and leading to the single garage.

This home is within a sought after area, and well placed for local shops, schools, bus routes and motorway access.

The roomy and comfortable lounge with feature fireplace

2 Harewood Drive, Wrenthorpe, WF2 0DS is for sale with Richard Kendall estate agent priced £425,000. Call 01924 291294 for more information.

The odern fitted kitchen within the Wrenthorpe property