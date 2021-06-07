See this idyllic five-bedroom village home, for sale near Wakefield

Within the small village of Calder Grove, this house is set over three floors, with a reception hall serving ground and lower floors.

Three large reception rooms with original fireplaces enjoy varied views from the windows.

Within the breakfasting kitchen are multiple fitted units, a display cabinet and a feature AGA cooker, with a walk-in pantry and a lobby.

A stunning staircase with original balustrade has a tall arched window and leads to the galleried landing and the bedrooms, three of which have en suite facilities, and two with walk-in wardrobes.

One room, accessed from the principal bedroom, could be a nursery or be made in to a bigger en suite. There is a main house bathroom.

Basement rooms are within five sections and could suit many uses, from a gym to work areas.

There is a garage and parking spaces, plus three former stables in a detached block. Gardens are sheltered by trees with shrubs and bushes, with woodland bluebells in spring.

For further details on Calder Grove House, 611 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, contact Carter Jonas on 01423 523423. The property is for sale priced £895,000.

1. A character property A view of Calder Grove house showing its large windows and gravel driveway Buy photo

2. Dining kitchen Space for a large dining table within the light and airy kitchen Buy photo

3. Dining room Plenty of natural light form the full length window in this room with feature fireplace Buy photo

4. Reception room One of the reception rooms within the house, again with a focal fireplace and plenty of natural light. Buy photo