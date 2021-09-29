See this lovely home - ready for restoration in a top Wakefield location

The stone built detached property in the sought after area of Newmillerdam has a walled garden within its 0.8 acres, and a number of outbuildings.

Its large and solid front door leads through to a hallway, then the living room with its picture and dado rails, and a feature fireplace with grate for an open fire.

There’s a separate dining room, and the kitchen with a range of fitted units, a wood burning stove, an integrated fridge freezer and space for a range cooker.

A sitting room is a further facility, with a ground floor WC.

Five bedrooms are upstairs, with a family bathroom that has a bath with shower over, and a separate shower room.

Two bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, and one has fitted cupboards.

Some windows are double glazed, and there are several night storage heaters.

Adjacent to the gated driveway is a front lawned garden, with access round to the rear courtyard and outbuildings.

An orchard style garden is to the north of the house, with the walled garden to the south. There are two patio seating areas.

Woodfield House, Almshouse Lane, Wakefield, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £750,000. Call 01924 291294 for more information.

1. Dining kitchen A large wooden door opens in to the spacious kitchen of the property. Photo Sales

2. Sitting room A large window allows plenty of natural light in to this sitting room, with feature fireplace. Photo Sales

3. Entrance hallway Wooden doors add warmth and solidity to the spacious hallway. Photo Sales

4. A double bedroom within the house One wall is fitted with wardrobes and additional storage space in this bedroom. Photo Sales