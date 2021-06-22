See this stunning open plan home for sale in Wakefield

Its many modern features include smart-controlled heating and lighting.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall with guest w.c., a living room and separate sitting room, a utility room, snug or family room with bi-folding doors to the garden, and a stunning open plan kitchen, diner and family space, as the home’s hub.

From here there are bi-folding doors out to the garden.

Four double bedrooms are off the first floor landing, along with an office and the contemporary style family bathroom.

Two bedrooms have en suites, the luxurious main bedroom also having a ‘secret’ walk-through bespoke dressing room.

An attractive slate garden lies to the front with Indian stone and granite flags.

The driveway with off street parking leads to the integral garage.

A landscaped two-tier rear garden has a large granite terrace and an artificial lawned section, all with a good degree of privacy.

This home on Lakeland Way, Walton WF2 6TG is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £650,000. Call 01924 291294 for further information.

