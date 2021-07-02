See this stylish home with fabulous views, for sale near Wakefield
This unique and attractive home has established gardens, and the advantage of open countryside views.
Its interior space has open plan elements and is light and spacious.
The versatile living area includes an impressive open plan kitchen and breakfast room, with quality units and integrated appliances.
There is a separate formal dining room, with a lounge, a snug, and a sun room.
Along with a ground floor bedroom is a contemporary style shower room.
Two first floor bedrooms are served by a main family bathroom.
Mature rear gardens are landscaped and developed, with a side ornamental pond, and exceptional rural views.
There is an easily maintained front garden and a private pergoda. Parking is provided behind a secure electric gate.
Situated on Addingford Close, off Southfield Lane, Horbury, this property is about three miles west of Wakefield and is conveniently close to motorways.
It is for sale with Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield, at £625,000.