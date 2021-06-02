See this transformation of a former coach house for sale near Wakefield

Conversion home within a stunning development

With a bright, contemporary style interior, the house has an impressive entrance hall, and a bespoke kitchen and diner with shaker style units, granite work surfaces and integrated appliances.

There is a guest w.c., and a spacious living room with exposed beams, a stone fireplace with multi-fuel stove, and feature arched windows, with French doors out to the patio.

Steps lead up to a solid oak door to the main bedroom, that has arched windows incorporating French doors, and a set of double oak and mirrored built-in wardrobes, with a walk-in dressing area, and a stylish en suite shower room.

The designer kitchen

A first floor landing leads to the second double bedroom, also with built-in wardrobes and with its own luxurious en suite bathroom containing a large double ended bath.

There are private and established gardens, with plenty of off street parking space and a double garage.

In a prime location between Wrenthorpe and Kirkhamgate, this property has easy access to junction 41 of the M1 motorway and is well placed for services, shops, schools and bus routes within the surrounding area.

The Coach House, Brandy Carr Road, Wrenthorpe, WF2 0UG is for sale priced £465,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent.

Features windows flood rooms with natural light

Contact the Wakefield office on 01924 291294 for more details.