Show home opens to house hunters in Castleford

Councillor Josie Pritchard and Persimmon West Yorkshire Managing Director Chris Hull at the Pinewood Grange show home

Homebuyers are being invited to see what homes will look like on a new development in Castleford, West Yorkshire.

Housebuilder Persimmon has opened the doors to the show home at their Pinewood Grange development, on Elm Way.

Wakefield Councillor Josie Pritchard was recently on-hand to formally open the new show home, complete with ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The site offers both 2, 3 and 4-bedroom homes, ideal for first-time buyers and families.

Pinewood Grange is only quarter of a mile from Castleford town centre, with its convenient rail and bus links. Leeds city centre is also easily accessible and the M62 motorway is just over a mile from the development meaning it’s also in the perfect situation for commuters.

Christopher Hull, Managing Director of Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to launch our new show home at Pinewood Grange, which will provide local people the chance to see the exceptional quality and design of our homes.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Councillor Pritchard to the show home at this important stage of the development. New homes are needed in Castleford and we are proud to be contributing to the community.”