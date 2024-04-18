Step inside this bright and attractive home for sale in prime Sandal area
A porch then entrance hall lead in to the house, then on to the living room, kitchen, dining room and a cellar with power and light.
The bay-fronted dining room features an open cast iron fireplace that has a tiled hearth and wooden mantlepiece.
Kitchen facilities include an electric hob, with an integrated double oven, and the adjoining breakfast room has doors to the garden, a utility room leading to a w.c., and the pantry.
A gas fireplace with tiled hearth and exposed brick surround is central to the living room with its bay window, while the conservatory has sliding doors to the garden.
From the first floor landing are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a w.c., plus loft access.
One bedroom with en suite bathroom has fitted wardrobes, storage and a desk, while a second, also with wardrobes and desk, has a built-in washbasin vanity unit.
The third bedroom has built-in storage, and the house bathroom includes a bath with electric shower.
An expansive front lawned garden is enclosed by hedging, with planted areas and trees, while a side driveway provides parking.
To the rear is the versatile detached bungalow, with a living area, a kitchenette, one bedroom and a shower room.
The rear lawned garden has planted beds, trees and a patio. A canopy attached to the garage provides cover, and an outdoor garden room has both power and light.
This home in Milnthorpe Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, is priced at £785,000, with Richard Kendall estate agent, Wakefield.
