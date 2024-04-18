A front view of the family home in Sandal that's currently for sale.

A porch then entrance hall lead in to the house, then on to the living room, kitchen, dining room and a cellar with power and light.

The bay-fronted dining room features an open cast iron fireplace that has a tiled hearth and wooden mantlepiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kitchen facilities include an electric hob, with an integrated double oven, and the adjoining breakfast room has doors to the garden, a utility room leading to a w.c., and the pantry.

A gas fireplace with tiled hearth and exposed brick surround is central to the living room with its bay window, while the conservatory has sliding doors to the garden.

From the first floor landing are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a w.c., plus loft access.

One bedroom with en suite bathroom has fitted wardrobes, storage and a desk, while a second, also with wardrobes and desk, has a built-in washbasin vanity unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third bedroom has built-in storage, and the house bathroom includes a bath with electric shower.

The welcoming entrance hallway to the house.

An expansive front lawned garden is enclosed by hedging, with planted areas and trees, while a side driveway provides parking.

To the rear is the versatile detached bungalow, with a living area, a kitchenette, one bedroom and a shower room.

The rear lawned garden has planted beds, trees and a patio. A canopy attached to the garage provides cover, and an outdoor garden room has both power and light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This home in Milnthorpe Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, is priced at £785,000, with Richard Kendall estate agent, Wakefield.