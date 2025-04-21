Take a look around Jane McDonald's Wakefield home that's for sale for £1million

Nestled away along a private road, in the upmarket suburb of Sandal, the once traditional 1970s bungalow has been transformed to form the elegant Cleevethorpe House – which is currently for sale on Rightmove.

The 62-year-old singer and presenter began her career singing in local pubs, has lived in the house for 18 years.

Since 2022, she's been living there with best pal Sue Ravey, spending last few years renovating the property to get an open plan kitchen, panoramic views and walk-in closets

Still very involved in the Wakefield community, on Wednesday she opened a new £6million MRI suite at Pinderfields Hospital.

The property, on Cleevethorpe Grove, is close to local attractions and enviable countryside as well as the historic medieval Sandal Castle, which is the scene of one of William Shakespeare’s plays.

Internally, is the bright and airy entrance hall, which leads to the gorgeous open plan kitchen.

The kitchen features a huge range of wall and base units finished with Quartz worktops, a huge central island with casual seating and an integrated sink with a boiling water tap.

The open plan layout has been designed as the ultimate living space with a large dining area and soft seating for lounging after dinner next to the kitchen.

Both are perfectly positioned for panoramic views of the garden with direct access via patio doors.

Just along the hallway, next door, is a large utility room which houses the laundry appliances.

Also on the ground floor is the stunning dual-aspect lounge, a ground floor guest suite with a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite and a second double bedroom.

On the first floor are two further bedrooms.

On the other side of the house, is the spectacular first floor master suite, recently converted by the current owner, a gym and an enviable dressing room.

Finally, the dream en-suite bathroom is a showstopper with a freestanding double-ended tub and a walk-in rainfall shower.

Externally, there is a vast block paved driveway with a gorgoeus central water fountain feature.

The peacefulness and privacy of the garden is prominent, with it surrounded by an elegant boundary wall and mature trees at the back.

An Indian stone patio, modest lawn and curated flower beds are also in the rear garden and have been designed to be low maintenance yet attractive.

This wonderful property, on Cleevethorpe Grove, is currently available on Rightmove for £1 million.

To find out more, contact estate agents, Enfields Luxe, on 01977805519.

1 . Jane House1.jpg The property, on Cleevethorpe Grove, is close to local attractions and enviable countryside as well as the historic medieval Sandal Castle, which is the scene of one of William Shakespeare’s plays. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Grand entrance hall As you enter the home, you'll walk in to a bright and airy entrance hall. Photo: Rightmove Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Impressive Impressive open plan contemporary kitchen, dining and seating areas. Rightmove Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Modern kitchen The kitchen combines practicality and quality complete with a huge range of wall and base units finished with Quartz worktops, plus a huge central island with casual seating and integrated sink with boiling water tap. Photo: Rightmove Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales