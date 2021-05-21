The house, on Woodthorpe Lane, was built to the current owners' exact specifications, and features a whole host of luxurious features, sure to make it the dream home for any prospective family. Take a look at this incredible home below. All images courtesy of Carter Jonas/Zoopla.
The whole of the second floor is effectively an entertainment suite comprising a large snooker/games room with eaves storage and second guest cloakroom together with the adjoining cinema room.
The light and spacious accommodation is arranged over 3 levels extending overall to some 7,000 sq. Ft and comprises a stone pillared entrance porch opening into a most impressive split level reception hallway with feature Corian curved staircase, minstrel gallery and a guest cloakroom.
Woodthorpe House was only completed some 4 years ago to the current owners exacting specification incorporating fixtures and fittings of a luxuriously high standard throughout and an internal inspection is essential to fully appreciate this superbly constructed residence.
The stunning leisure complex comprises an indoor heated swimming pool with remote control mood lighting, slate and tiled surround leading onto the gymnasium/seating area with full height glazed doors opening onto the rear sun terrace and access into the changing room with shower and washroom with WC. There is also a plant/service room and a home office.
