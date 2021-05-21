Take a look around this £2.6m five bed mansion for sale in Wakefield - with its own swimming pool, cinema and snooker room

A luxurious five-bed mansion with a private swimming pool, home cinema and triple garage is on the market in Wakefield - with an asking price of £2.6m.

By Holly Gittins
Friday, 21st May 2021, 5:05 pm
Updated Friday, 21st May 2021, 5:07 pm

The house, on Woodthorpe Lane, was built to the current owners' exact specifications, and features a whole host of luxurious features, sure to make it the dream home for any prospective family. Take a look at this incredible home below. All images courtesy of Carter Jonas/Zoopla.

The whole of the second floor is effectively an entertainment suite comprising a large snooker/games room with eaves storage and second guest cloakroom together with the adjoining cinema room.

Photo: Carter Jonas - Harrogate

The light and spacious accommodation is arranged over 3 levels extending overall to some 7,000 sq. Ft and comprises a stone pillared entrance porch opening into a most impressive split level reception hallway with feature Corian curved staircase, minstrel gallery and a guest cloakroom.

Photo: Carter Jonas - Harrogate

Woodthorpe House was only completed some 4 years ago to the current owners exacting specification incorporating fixtures and fittings of a luxuriously high standard throughout and an internal inspection is essential to fully appreciate this superbly constructed residence.

Photo: Carter Jonas - Harrogate

The stunning leisure complex comprises an indoor heated swimming pool with remote control mood lighting, slate and tiled surround leading onto the gymnasium/seating area with full height glazed doors opening onto the rear sun terrace and access into the changing room with shower and washroom with WC. There is also a plant/service room and a home office.

Photo: Carter Jonas - Harrogate

