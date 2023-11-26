News you can trust since 1852
These are the most expensive homes across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, currently for sale on Rightmove.

Take a look at 16 of the most expensive homes across Wakefield, currently for sale on Rightmove

From luxury mansions to incredible period homes – there are a variety of properties currently for sale across the district on Rightmove.
By Kara McKune
Published 26th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.

Take a closer look at 16 of the most expensive homes listed on Rightmove across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This stunning individually designed five bedroom house is available on Rightmove for £1,250,000.

1. Woodthorpe Manor

This stunning individually designed five bedroom house is available on Rightmove for £1,250,000. Photo: Rightmove

This five bedroom property in Sandal is available for offers in the region of £875,000.

2. Barnsley Road

This five bedroom property in Sandal is available for offers in the region of £875,000. Photo: Rightmove

This seven bedroom executive detached home in Newmillerdam is currently available on Rightmove for £1,095,000.

3. Hill Top Road

This seven bedroom executive detached home in Newmillerdam is currently available on Rightmove for £1,095,000. Photo: Rightmove

This modern detached family home is currently available on Rightmove for £850,000.

4. Fennell Court

This modern detached family home is currently available on Rightmove for £850,000. Photo: Rightmove

