News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
The following properties have all been added to the market this weekThe following properties have all been added to the market this week
The following properties have all been added to the market this week

Take a look at these 15 homes in Wakefield that have been added to the property market this week

If you are looking for a new home, there are some stunning properties currently for sale across Wakefield.
By Dominic Brown
Published 28th May 2023, 06:00 BST

These 15 homes in and around the district have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Take a tour behind the doors of one of Pontefract's most expensive homes, currently for sale on Rightmove

York House, Manygates Lane, Wakefield, is on the market with Fine & Country priced £1,075,000

1. £1,075,000

York House, Manygates Lane, Wakefield, is on the market with Fine & Country priced £1,075,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Walton Station Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, is on sale with Hallmark from Richard Kendall priced £995,000

2. £995,000

This property on Walton Station Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, is on sale with Hallmark from Richard Kendall priced £995,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Barnsley Road, Wakefield, is on sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £900,000

3. £900,000

This property on Barnsley Road, Wakefield, is on sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £900,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property at Prince Albert Court, Wakefield, is on sale with Richard Kendall for offers in the region of £420,000

4. £420,000

This property at Prince Albert Court, Wakefield, is on sale with Richard Kendall for offers in the region of £420,000 Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:WakefieldRightmovePontefract