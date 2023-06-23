News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
The following properties have all been added to the market this weekThe following properties have all been added to the market this week
The following properties have all been added to the market this week

Take a look at these 16 homes in Wakefield that have been added to the property market this week

If you are looking for a new home, here are 16 stunning properties currently for sale across Wakefield.
By Kara McKune
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

These lovely homes in and around the district have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

The properties range from £750,000 to £175,000.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk.

Undefined: readMore
Howcroft Court in Sandal is available on Rightmove for £750,000.

1. Howcroft Court

Howcroft Court in Sandal is available on Rightmove for £750,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This property on Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam is available for £745,000.

2. Hill Top Road

This property on Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam is available for £745,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The proepty on Woodland Drive, Kettlethorpe is available on Rightmove for £650,000.

3. Woodland Drive

The proepty on Woodland Drive, Kettlethorpe is available on Rightmove for £650,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This family home on Rosedale Avenue, Wakefield is available on Rightmove for £450,000.

4. Rosedale Avenue

This family home on Rosedale Avenue, Wakefield is available on Rightmove for £450,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:WakefieldRightmove