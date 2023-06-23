Take a look at these 16 homes in Wakefield that have been added to the property market this week
If you are looking for a new home, here are 16 stunning properties currently for sale across Wakefield.
By Kara McKune
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 19:00 BST
These lovely homes in and around the district have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.
The properties range from £750,000 to £175,000.
To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk.
