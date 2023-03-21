News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
35 minutes ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
41 minutes ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
5 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
6 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
6 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
These properties were all added to the market within the last seven days
These properties were all added to the market within the last seven days
These properties were all added to the market within the last seven days

Take a look at these 25 homes in Wakefield that have been added to the property market this week

Spring is here, and if you are looking to start the season by searching for a new home, there are some stunning properties currently for sale across Wakefield.

By Dominic Brown
Published 21st Mar 2023, 13:00 GMT

These 25 homes in and around the district have been added to the property market within the last seven days and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Take a look inside this £1.5m home for sale on Rightmove in Flockton, near Wakefield

This property on Roger Drive, Wakefield, is on sale with MoveNow Properties priced £499,950

1. Roger Drive

This property on Roger Drive, Wakefield, is on sale with MoveNow Properties priced £499,950 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
This property on Noble Road, Wakefield, is on sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley at a guide price of £475,000

2. Noble Road

This property on Noble Road, Wakefield, is on sale with Dacre, Son & Hartley at a guide price of £475,000 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
This property on Malvern Mews, Wakefield, is on sale with Manning Stainton priced £400,000

3. Malvern Mews

This property on Malvern Mews, Wakefield, is on sale with Manning Stainton priced £400,000 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
This property on Geary Close, Wakefield, is on sale with Strike at a guide price of £400,000

4. Geary Close

This property on Geary Close, Wakefield, is on sale with Strike at a guide price of £400,000 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
WakefieldRightmove