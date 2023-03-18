A unique opportunity has arisen to purchase this spectacular five bedroom detached family home situated in Wakefield’s countryside.

Rare to the market this spectacular residence is situated in the highly regarded Haigh Lane in Flockton.

The property resides in approximately one acre of gardens that includes a dual entrance and is designed to maximise on the surrounding scenery and privacy looking out over the large gardens.

Offering an expanse of living and entertaining space the owners have skilfully optimised natural light to create bright, fresh rooms which connect seamlessly within, guaranteeing not only a beautiful home but also a family friendly property.

Internally, the property comprises an entrance hall, open plan kitchen, utility room, large family/dining room, sitting room, snug/playroom and games room.

From the first floor landing there are five double bedrooms, all with ensuite facilities, and an office.

Externally, the property comprises gardens, a large stone patio with a covered seating area, glass pergola, which provided unobstructed views across the garden, and a double garage.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Haigh Lane, Flockton is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,500,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 627641.

Entrance hall

Open plan kitchen

Open plan kitchen

Large family/dining room