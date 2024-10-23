Allotment holders in Crofton are campaigning to allow cockerels to remain on site despite recent noise complaints from nearby residents. Pictured is Copper the Cockerel. Picture Scott MerryleesAllotment holders in Crofton are campaigning to allow cockerels to remain on site despite recent noise complaints from nearby residents. Pictured is Copper the Cockerel. Picture Scott Merrylees
Take a look inside Crofton’s allotments where gardeners are trying to save their cockerel colony

By James Carney
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 11:30 BST
A petition has been launched to lift a ban on cockerels in Crofton allotments.

Allotment holders are concerned recent noise complaints will mean the rules will be enforced and they will be forced to give the birds up.

Campaigners say many were rescue animals, they are good for the environment and rural character of the area, and help to warn hens of predators.

Here a handful of pictures from the allotment. Pictures by Scott Merrylees.

Allotment holders in Crofton are campaigning to allow cockerels to remain on site despite recent noise complaints from nearby residents. Helena Stennett with her cockerel Copper. Picture Scott Merrylees

Allotment holders in Crofton are campaigning to allow cockerels to remain on site despite recent noise complaints from nearby residents. Helena Stennett with her cockerel Copper. Picture Scott Merrylees

Allotment holders in Crofton are campaigning to allow cockerels to remain on site despite recent noise complaints from nearby residents. Pictured is Copper the Cockerel. Picture Scott Merrylees

Allotment holders in Crofton are campaigning to allow cockerels to remain on site despite recent noise complaints from nearby residents. Pictured is Copper the Cockerel. Picture Scott Merrylees

Allotment holders in Crofton are campaigning to allow cockerels to remain on site despite recent noise complaints from nearby residents. Allotment holders Paige Ashcroft, Helena Stennett and Arron McNicholas with Copper the cockerel. Picture Scott Merrylees

Allotment holders in Crofton are campaigning to allow cockerels to remain on site despite recent noise complaints from nearby residents. Allotment holders Paige Ashcroft, Helena Stennett and Arron McNicholas with Copper the cockerel. Picture Scott Merrylees

Allotment holders in Crofton are campaigning to allow cockerels to remain on site despite recent noise complaints from nearby residents. Pictured is Copper the Cockerel. Picture Scott Merrylees

Allotment holders in Crofton are campaigning to allow cockerels to remain on site despite recent noise complaints from nearby residents. Pictured is Copper the Cockerel. Picture Scott Merrylees

