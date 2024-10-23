Take a look inside Crofton’s allotments where gardeners are trying to save their cockerel colony

Allotment holders are concerned recent noise complaints will mean the rules will be enforced and they will be forced to give the birds up.

Campaigners say many were rescue animals, they are good for the environment and rural character of the area, and help to warn hens of predators.

Here a handful of pictures from the allotment. Pictures by Scott Merrylees.

1 . Crofton cockerel campaign Allotment holders in Crofton are campaigning to allow cockerels to remain on site despite recent noise complaints from nearby residents. Helena Stennett with her cockerel Copper. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

