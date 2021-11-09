Take a tour around high spec home for sale in choice location near Wakefield

The gated property has a large forecourt and an integral double garage.

The property has a south-facing garden, with outstanding living accommodation that includes a bespoke handcrafted kitchen.

A reception hall with natural stone floor stands below a galleried landing, and there’s a large living room with a feature stone fireplace.

The open plan family kitchen with dining and sitting room is supported by a utility room, an office and a guest w.c., and there is ground floor access to the integral garage.

Of five double bedrooms, three have en suite facilities , and the main bedroom has a walk-through dressing area, a Juliet balcony and a superb en suite shower room.

Bedrooms two and three share an en suite shower room while the remaining two bedrooms are served by the family bathroom with four piece suite.

The property offers extensive parking and turning space with an electric car charging point and a double garage.

A pleasant rear garden offers space for entertaining with an excellent degree of privacy.

From the hallway, a feature staircase leads up to the gallery landing.

74 George Lane, Notton, Wakefield WF4 2ND is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £775,000.

Call 01924 291294 for more details.

One of the double bedrooms within the property.