Taylor Wimpey opens show homes in Wakefield

New show homes have been launched in Wakefield by Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire from a portfolio of house types that are new to the region.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder, which also has its head office in Wakefield, is opening two show homes at its Newland Grange development in City Fields.

The development, off Neil Fox Way, will deliver 135 homes, offering customers a mix of three and four-bedroom properties to suit a variety of needs. The site will include 41 homes designated as affordable housing. To the east of the development, residents will also find an area of woodland and protected public open space, with the inclusion of walking paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prospective buyers can now visit a three-bedroom semi-detached Eynsford and a four-bedroom detached Bittesford, a new design for the region with detailing including modern pocket doors between the lounge and kitchen/diner.

Bittesford

All homes at Newland Grange will include a range of sustainable features designed to minimise environmental impact, including triple glazing, smart heating controls, EV charging points, wastewater heat recovery and thermal door and window lintels, designed to reduce heat loss.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “The City Fields area of Wakefield is undergoing an amazing transformation and Newland Grange is designed with modern living in mind. This consortium site will be home to vibrant new communities and we hope people will want to come along to find out more for themselves.”

City Fields forms a 375-hectare high-quality living development to the east of Wakefield and is located alongside the River Calder and the Aire and Calder Canal. It is a 20-minute walk to Wakefield City Centre and a five-minute drive to the M1 motorway, with Leeds City Centre accessible in 25 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals for City Fields include a neighbourhood centre offering a range of shops, including food retailers, restaurants, a medical centre and other services.

To find out more about Newland Grange, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/wakefield/newland-grange.