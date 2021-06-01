Magnificent mansions, cottages and hidden gems are among the priciest properties on the market in Wakefield.

The 16 most expensive properties for sale in Wakefield

The 16 most expensive properties for sale in Wakefield

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 1:25 pm

Take a closer look here at 16 of the most expensive Wakefield properties listed Zoopla.

1. Denby Dale Road

This five bedroom house on Denby Dale Road is on the market with Carter Jonas for £895,000 The property retains many of its original character features whilst offering tremendous scope for further improvement and extension subject to planning approval. The property sits in the most beautiful formal established gardens and approached down a lovely tree lined driveway and bluebell wood.

2. Church Lane,

This seven bedroom detached house in Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, is on the market with Holroyd Miller for £1,950,000. It's a stunning Grade II Listed building, sat in private well tended grounds of 5.5 acres. Secluded yet convenient village location and is currently office use.

3. Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam

This 4 bedroom detached character cottage is on the market for £749,950 with William H Brown. With ample off road parking and Integral Garage. Gardens envelop the property with views of the Dam and fields to Rear. Great location within prime position in Newmillerdam

4. Woodthorpe Lane, Wakefield

Woodthorpe House was only completed some 4 years ago to the current owners exacting specification incorporating fixtures and fittings of a luxuriously high standard throughout and an internal inspection is essential to fully appreciate this superbly constructed residence. It's on the market with Carter Jonas for £2,600,000. 5 bed detached house for sale , West Yorkshire WF2

