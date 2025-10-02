The latest property data for neighbourhoods across England and Wales has been published, showing where house prices are rising fastest.

There are a number of places across Yorkshire where the average house price has shot up by more than 30%, including parts of Sheffield, Doncaster, Wakefield and Kirklees.

The top nine areas of Yorkshire with the fastest-rising house prices is dominated by Bradford, which occupies four spots.

But topping the table is the thriving Leeds suburb of Hyde Park, which is only minutes from the city centre and is one of the area’s best and most affordable places to live.

Hyde Park is home to a diverse community and many beautiful buildings, including the UK’s oldest gas-lit Grade II-listed cinema, as well as an excellent park.

It’s an area known for its vibrant culture, including Left Bank Leeds, a popular arts venue in a stunning former church which hosts exhibitions, gigs, festivals and much more.

The average house price in Hyde Park, Leeds, increased by a whopping 40.6% between March 2024 and March 2025, the latest date for which localised figures are published.

That was the biggest percentage increase in Yorkshire and the 23rd biggest in the whole of England and Wales.

Other increasingly popular Yorkshire neighbourhoods with soaring house prices include a historic market town with beautiful castle ruins; a sought-after suburb with a Grade II-listed park boasting an art gallery and a unique water garden; and another suburb close to two of the region’s biggest shopping and entertainment complexes, where a spectacular floating artwork was recently unveiled.

The average house price ranges from £130,000 to £225,000, which is well below the UK-wide average of £270,000.

Below are the nine neighbourhoods within Yorkshire where house prices rose by the biggest percentage between March 2024 and March 2025, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

1 . Ravensthorpe The average house price in Ravensthorpe, Kirklees, has risen by 31.7% in the last year, to £135,000. That's the 9th biggest percentage increase in Yorkshire, and the 66th biggest anywhere in England and Wales.

2 . Balby Carr The average house price in Balby Carr, Doncaster, has risen by 32.1% in the last year, to £185,000. That's the 8th biggest percentage increase in Yorkshire, and the 64th biggest anywhere in England and Wales.

3 . Tinsley and Carbrook The average house price in Tinsley and Carbrook, Sheffield, has risen by 34.5% in the last year, to £148,000. That's the 7th biggest percentage increase in Yorkshire, and the 54th biggest anywhere in England and Wales.