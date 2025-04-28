The new So Chill Mini Fridge Infinity is a real show-stopper
Designed to create the next level of chill the So Chill Mini Fridge Infinity is the ideal companion for gamers, students, and those who appreciate a touch of style. This isn't just an ordinary fridge; it's a statement piece.
Featuring a mesmerising, mirrored door with colour-changing LED lights, it creates a unique and eye-catching display. Keeping drinks and snacks chilled with its 4-litre capacity and efficient cooling system.
Features:
Showstopping Design: The mirrored door with vibrant, interchangeable colour-changing LEDs creates a dazzling display that will be the envy of your friends.
Road Trip Ready: Compact and portable with both home and car power options, it's ideal for road trips, gaming sessions, or late-night study sessions.
Highly Versatile: Keeps drinks chilled, snacks ready, and even beauty products cool.
Easy to Customise: Customise your fridge to match your personality with the sticker sheet that is full of amazing designs.
Spec:
4-Litre Capacity
Cools between 15-20 degrees below ambient temperature
USB power cord and car adapter included
LED lights with 12 interchangeable colour modes
Removable shelf for easy organisation
Includes a sheet of 90 fun stickers for personalisation.
The So Chill Mini Fridge Infinity costs £44.99 from Smyths.
