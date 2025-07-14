Using figures from Property Solvers, we’ve calculated the towns and cities within Yorkshire where house prices are being reduced most.

We’ve taken the number of house price reductions recorded in May 2025 and divided it by the total number of sales agreed to work out the ratio of house price reductions to sales.

We’ve also looked at the streets in each area with the biggest house price reductions based on recent sales.

It should be noted that those figures are for individual properties so may not accurately reflect house prices as a whole on that street. A big reduction may simply indicate that the house was overpriced in the first place.

Below are the areas of Yorkshire with the lowest to highest ratios of house price reductions to sales agreed.

The higher the ratio, the more homes in that area are having their prices reduced as a proportion of total house sales.

The area with the most house price reductions as a proportion of total sales is listed last.

1 . Sheffield - 338 homes reduced In Sheffield, 338 properties had their price reduced during May 2025, according to Property Solvers. That was down from 413 in April 2025, but up from 153 in December 2024. The ratio of price reductions to sales agreed (765) in May 2025 was 0.44:1. The streets in Sheffield with the biggest house price reductions in recent months include Sharrow Street (S11), where a home listed for £230,000 sold in February 2025 for £200,000, and Stewart Road (S11), where a home sold in February 2025 for £199,000, having been listed for £215,000.

2 . Doncaster - 80 homes reduced In Doncaster, 80 properties had their prices reduced in May 2025, according to Property Solvers. That was down from 117 in April 2025 but up from 72 in December 2024. The ratio of price reductions to sales agreed (175) in May 2025 was 0.46:1. The streets in Doncaster with the biggest house price reductions in recent months include Greenleafe Avenue (DN2), where a house listed for £220,000 sold in January 2025 for £200,000, and Montgomery Gardens (DN2), where a home listed for £180,000 sold in January 2025 for £165,000.

3 . Dewsbury - 33 homes reduced In Dewsbury, 33 properties had their prices reduced in May 2025, according to Property Solvers. That was down from 54 in April 2025 but up from 24 in December 2024. The ratio of price reductions to sales agreed (67) in May 2025 was 0.49:1. The streets in Dewsbury with the biggest house price reductions in recent months include Foxroyd Lane (WF12), where a home listed for £350,000 sold in Januuary 2025 for £320,000, and Heath Road (WF12), where a home listed for £190,000 sold in January 2025 for £165,000.