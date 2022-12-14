This appealing barn conversion with south-facing garden is in a lovely location

This detached home is a 1980s barn conversion within a village conservation area, and has a double garage with private parking.

With rustic character evident in its wooden beams, brick chimney breasts and exposed stone walls, the four bedroom property also exhibits many modern comforts.

A central hallway with panelling has stairs to a mezzanine landing, and leads to ground floor rooms including a cloakroom.

The exceptionally spacious lounge has an exposed farmhouse wall, and French doors to the garden. It is made cosy by a multi-fuel log burner within a brick fireplace with Yorkshire stone hearth.

Another reception room is a south-facing sun trap, with French doors and versatile space that could be an office, sun room or bedroom.

There's a dining room with ample space for an oversized table and chairs, then the traditional farmhouse kitchen.

With rustic oak design, the kitchen has integrated appliances that include a dishwasher, and an electric double oven. Black granite worktops extend to a breakfast bar, with French doors to outside.A beamed landing leads to first floor bedrooms, including a huge master suite with en-suite shower room and under floor heating.Another double room with a ceiling beam has garden views, and two further double bedrooms include one currently used as a dressing room.The family bathroom has a classic white suite, with a shower fitted over the bath.

With the house is a walled and private, south facing garden with lawns, patio areas, and established trees and shrubs, plus an ornamental pond. There's a vegetable plot and a greenhouse.​The property in Meadowcroft, Womersley, is for sale at £650,000 with Enfields Luxe estate agents. Call 01977 802477 for more information.

