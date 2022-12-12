This great family home is in a quiet spot yet close to town and schools

A detached family home within a quiet cul-de-sac in Castleford, that is close to a number of schools including Castleford Academy, has come up for sale.

The four-bedroom property with a double garage and enclosed lawned gardens has a roomy, well-presented interior, with a modern fitted kitchen and breakfast room.

A large and light living room has sliding doors that open to a covered patio area, so provides a perfect solution for entertaining, particularly during the warmer months of the year.

Further accommodation on the ground floor includes a study – ideal for those who want to work from home, with a good size dining room with a bay window, a useful utility room, a w.c., and the bright and spacious entrance hall, with staircase leading up.

All four bedrooms are on the first floor, along with the tiled house bathroom. The main bedroom has its own en suite shower room facility.

An established and enclosed garden with pleasant views has a shaped lawn, trees and shrubs to the side and the rear of the house, with an Indian stone flagged patio seating area, and a UPVC double glazed pergola style awning.

Off road parking is available on the broad driveway that leads to the double garage.

With proximity to Castleford town centre and all the shops, services and amenities it has to offer, this property is also well placed for commuters, with the main motorway network within easy reach.

The house in Morton Crescent, Castleford, is currently for sale with a guide price of £375,000 to £400,000.

Contact Richard Kendall Estate Agent at the Pontefract office on 01977 798844 for more information about the property.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-extended-bungalow-has-its-own-bar-and-cinema-room-3937740

1. Morton Crescent, Castleford The approach to the detached house with double garage. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

2. Morton Crescent, Castleford The bright and welcoming hallway in the property. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent Photo Sales

3. Morton Crescent, Castleford There's a modern fitted kitchen with breakfast room. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent Photo Sales

4. Morton Crescent, Castleford A modern and spacious lounge with doors leading out to a patio area. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent Photo Sales