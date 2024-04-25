This detached cottage in coveted Heath village has great potential, up at £450,000

This spacious four-bedroom home with an open plan interior has an entrance porch that leads in to the beamed lounge, with lovely views to the front.

The dining room, again with stunning views, would make a fantastic home office, and the great space on offer in additional rooms includes the kitchen with breakfast room, a second sitting room, a utility and a downstairs w.c..

First floor accommodation offers four good size bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom and gorgeous views, and there's a house shower room.Sited to the rear of Heath Common, the property has an enclosed cottage style garden to the front with picket fence, lawn and established planting.

A large side driveway leads to the substantial detached garage/workshop with an electric up and over door, power and light, and there's a further paved garden to the rear of the property.

Heath is a beautiful village just a short distance south east of Wakefield, offering excellent access to both M1 and M62 motorways as well as Wakefield Westgate train station with high speed rail access to London Kings Cross.

Verandah Cottages, Heath, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £450,000, with Fine and Country, Wakefield.

