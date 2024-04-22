Take a look inside this high spec, contemporary new-build with raft of features

The 'meticulously designed' Morning Field Court is set around a courtyard patio, and includes two-and-a-half acres of land.

With four bedrooms and open plan living, the unique barn conversion has a guest suite that’s ideal for independent living, and a paddock and stables.

Tucked down a private track, the white-rendered property opens to an airy entrance hall with oak doors and Italian porcelain floor tiles.

The hub of the family bungalow is its zoned area that features a high-spec, shaker-style kitchen in dove grey with chrome fittings and quartz worktops, integrated appliances and mood-lighting.

Beyond the dining area is a cosy lounge with huge windows and French doors to outside.

Directly adjacent is the spacious sunroom, that opens to an outdoor patio, so perfect for entertaining.

The guest suite in this wing, with curved wall detail and French doors to outside, has its own lounge and dining area, plus a stylish shower room.

The second wing holds the remaining two double bedrooms, a contemporary family bathroom and a sizeable utility room.

The main bedroom suite is luxurious, with a full-length window, while the second suite has a wet room and a walk-in rainfall shower, with adjacent dressing room.

An exceptional end barn space holds an integrated CCTV system, a rainwater harvester, and heat recovery system with its associated eco benefits.

Office space has a fitted L-shaped desk.

Outside, a stone patio and the courtyard offer seating and al fresco dining areas, while a landscape lawn has far-reaching views.

Morning Field Court, Pontefract Road, Thorpe Audlin, is for sale at £1,000,000, with Enfields Luxe estate agents, Pontefract, tel. 01977 802477

