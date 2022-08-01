This fabulous £1m plus home, for sale near Wakefield, is ultra modern

The detached, individually designed home has a glossy interior with high spec features throughout, and under floor heating.

Its impressive open plan interior has a flow of kitchen, diner and family space, with a built-in bar and bi-fold doors out to the gardens.

The hallway has a full height window, and is overlooked by a gallery landing with glass balustrade, accessed by a turn staircase.

From the living room with its fitted shutters and feature slate TV unit is a covered, tiled balcony through bi-fold doors.

A room of flexible use is currently used as a gym. There's a ground floor cloakroom with a marble wash basin.

Shaker units with quartz worktops and several built in appliances, that include a range oven, feature within the plush kitchen that has an island unit, a pantry and a fitted utility room.

All five bedrooms and four bathrooms are on the first floor.

From the master bedroom are French doors out to a Juliet balcony.

A walk in dressing room has built in wardrobes, while the stunning en suite, with feature tiling, showcases a free standing copper bath with mixer tap unit, a walk-in shower, and wash hand basins within a vanity unit.

All the bedrooms have en suites - one being shared between two rooms, and some have built-in wardrobes.

Automated gates give entry to the property's driveway, that offers parking space and leads to the integral double garage.

Lovely lawned and landscaped gardens with tiled seating areas and a barbecue, are made private by bamboo grass.

An enclosed dog play area is another useful feature.

The property has an alarm system and CCTV.

The Birches, Grimpit Hill, Notton,is for sale with Holroyd Miller for £1,250,000. Call 01924 299494 for more information.

1. Great space for easy living The open plan ground floor is both stylish and practical. Photo: Holroyd Miller Photo Sales

2. An open and inviting hallway A staircase leads up to a gallery landing with glass balustrade. Photo: Holroyd Miller Photo Sales

3. A sleek and stylish breakfast kitchen Shaker units, an island unit and quartz worktops feature within the kitchen that has a range oven with extractor hood, integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher, and a Perrin and Rowe boiling water tap. Photo: Holroyd Miller Photo Sales

4. Dining and family space Zoned areas allow the ground floor flow from kitchen to dining room to lounge space. Photo: Holroyd Miller Photo Sales