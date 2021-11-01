This home for sale in St Johns, Wakefield, has great living space over four floors

Two double bedrooms are on the lower ground floor - a self-contained cellar conversion with a utility area and modern shower room. This section of the home could be used as a separate annexe.

An attractive porch with tiled floor leads to a central reception hall, with a feature staircase and a side sash window with stained glass. Decorative ceiling cornicing and rose are typical of original features to be seen throughout.

The lounge, with a sash bay window, has a mahogany fireplace with marble back and hearth, housing a Living Flame effect gas fire.

A spacious kitchen, with a patio area just outside, has oak units with integrated appliances, while an adjoining breakfast room also with oak units, holds a gas fired Aga Range cooker.

There is a separate dining room with a marble fireplace, cast iron back and hearth.

Three bedrooms, one with an ornamental fireplace and all with sash windows, join a luxurious house bathroom with roll top bath and a double shower on the first floor, with three further bedrooms, all with cast iron fireplaces, and a shower room, above.

A garden large enough for entertaining is coupled with hard landscaping outside, with parking space on a cobbled drive with electric gate, and a detached double garage.

The property on Blenheim Road, St Johns, Wakefield, lies very close to top performing schools. It is for sale with Hodsons estate agents at £795,000. Call 01924 200544 for details.

1. Stunning porch and hallway Tiled floors and stained glass detail to doors and windows add colour and charm. Photo Sales

2. A spacious family room This room has matching oak units with the kitchen. Photo Sales

3. One of the elegant reception rooms A large bay window and a carved feature fireplace give character to this room. Photo Sales

4. A fitted kitchen Oak cupboards and flooring within the kitchen area Photo Sales