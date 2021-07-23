This idyllic village home is for sale near Wakefield

With three-bedrooms, the Woolley property makes the most of its space, with a luxurious dining kitchen.

In the lounge is a stylish fireplace set within a feature wall, and French doors that open out to the garden.

From a gallery landing are three bedrooms and a family bathroom, the master bedroom with an en suite shower facility.

The enclosed gardens are lawned and landscaped with patio seating areas and well stocked borders.

A central courtyard provides space for car parking and there is an integral single garage.

Woolley, with its traditional village green, is a sought after area in which to live, surrounded by countryside.

Yet it is conveniently close to Wakefield and Leeds, and to motorway links.

The property, Old Mount Farm, Woolley, has an asking price of £475,000.

Contact Hodsons Estate Agents on 01924 200544 for details.

1. Spacious kitchen Plenty of dining space within the open plan kitchen Buy photo

2. Family space A well planned interior to maximise space Buy photo

3. Style and comfort A gallery landing is above the lounge area Buy photo

4. Enclosed garden A lawned garden with a rural outlook Buy photo