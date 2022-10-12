This property at 8, Patch Wood View, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, is for sale priced £685,000.

O​riginally built by Linden Homes, 'The Emley' ​is a former show home ​on the Kings Glade development​.

Beautifully presented, it offers ​extensive and versatile accommodation with five double bedrooms,​ and​ three reception room​s​.

​There is the added benefit of a double detached garage and ​sizeable ​block paved driveway ​that provides ample space for​ off street parking.

​An ​entrance hallway​ leads to rooms that include a ​dining room, ​a ​snug, ​and a ​living room with bi-folding doors ​that open​ to the landscaped rear garden​ for easy indoor to outdoor living in the warmer months of the year​.

There’s a ​bright, sleek and modern kitchen​ and ​diner​, with fitted units and appliances, that again,​ has bi-folding doors to the garden. ​There is also a ground floor guest w.c.​.

​Sizeable first floor bedroom​s include​ one that has its own ​dressing area and an en suite bathroom, ​a second​ with ​an ​en suite shower room​,​ and a third double bedroom​,​ then the​ stylish family ​bathroom​.

Above on the ​second floor are two further double bedrooms that could be of flexible use.

The three-storey former show home for sale in Newmillerdam.

​An attractive and enclosed lawned garden with a large paved patio and planted trees adds to the ideal family set-up​, in one of Wakefield's most prestigious outer areas.

​This home in Patch Wood View, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, is for sale priced £685,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent.

For more information about this property, contact the Wakefield office on 01924 291294.

A swish kitchen, with doors out to the garden.

The spacious lounge, with access to the garden, ideal for the warmer months.

More family space within this bay widowed reception room.

A bedroom with dressing room and en suite facility.

All the bedrooms within the property are spacious.