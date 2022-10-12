This is a former show home in Newmillerdam, up for sale
A very spacious, modern family home that is set over three floors, and stands within a sought after development in the Newmillerdam area, has come on to the market.
Originally built by Linden Homes, 'The Emley' is a former show home on the Kings Glade development.
Beautifully presented, it offers extensive and versatile accommodation with five double bedrooms, and three reception rooms.
There is the added benefit of a double detached garage and sizeable block paved driveway that provides ample space for off street parking.
An entrance hallway leads to rooms that include a dining room, a snug, and a living room with bi-folding doors that open to the landscaped rear garden for easy indoor to outdoor living in the warmer months of the year.
There’s a bright, sleek and modern kitchen and diner, with fitted units and appliances, that again, has bi-folding doors to the garden. There is also a ground floor guest w.c..
Sizeable first floor bedrooms include one that has its own dressing area and an en suite bathroom, a second with an en suite shower room, and a third double bedroom, then the stylish family bathroom.
Above on the second floor are two further double bedrooms that could be of flexible use.
An attractive and enclosed lawned garden with a large paved patio and planted trees adds to the ideal family set-up, in one of Wakefield's most prestigious outer areas.
This home in Patch Wood View, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, is for sale priced £685,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent.
For more information about this property, contact the Wakefield office on 01924 291294.
