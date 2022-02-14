This large and lovely character 'cottage' is for sale in Bretton, Wakefield

It also has a separate annexe, enjoys a great deal of privacy, and is deceptively spacious, with great character.
Its ground floor accommodation, accessed via an impressive stone pillared porch, includes a games room and a study with a formal, beamed and wood panelled dining room with large stone fireplace. Three further reception rooms are of flexible use.
Two spacious lounge areas are linked by a walk-through archway while another beamed room boasts a central feature fireplace.
The large breakfast kitchen with fitted units is joined by a breakfast room, and there’s a utility and a ground floor w.c..
Two of five individually styled bedrooms have en suites and some have fitted furniture. There’s a commodious family bathroom styled in black and white.
Within the annexe, that could be ideal for an elderly or teenage family member, is a kitchen with living room and a bedroom.
It’s a home that lends itself to entertaining and has lovely lawned gardens with patio terraces, a wildlife pond and an orchard, along with the private woodland.
There is enclosed parking space for a number of vehicles, a double garage and added shed buildings.
Woodend Cottage, Bretton Lane, Bretton, is currently for sale at £1,250,000 with estate agents William H Brown, Wakefield.
Call 01924 381381 for further information.
