This large and lovely character 'cottage' is for sale in Bretton, Wakefield

It also has a separate annexe, enjoys a great deal of privacy, and is deceptively spacious, with great character.

Its ground floor accommodation, accessed via an impressive stone pillared porch, includes a games room and a study with a formal, beamed and wood panelled dining room with large stone fireplace. Three further reception rooms are of flexible use.

Two spacious lounge areas are linked by a walk-through archway while another beamed room boasts a central feature fireplace.

The large breakfast kitchen with fitted units is joined by a breakfast room, and there’s a utility and a ground floor w.c..

Two of five individually styled bedrooms have en suites and some have fitted furniture. There’s a commodious family bathroom styled in black and white.

Within the annexe, that could be ideal for an elderly or teenage family member, is a kitchen with living room and a bedroom.

It’s a home that lends itself to entertaining and has lovely lawned gardens with patio terraces, a wildlife pond and an orchard, along with the private woodland.

There is enclosed parking space for a number of vehicles, a double garage and added shed buildings.

Woodend Cottage, Bretton Lane, Bretton, is currently for sale at £1,250,000 with estate agents William H Brown, Wakefield.

Call 01924 381381 for further information.

1. An impressive kitchen The spacious dining kitchen is light and bright, with fitted units. Photo Sales

2. A relaxing lounge Pale decor adds to the comfort and serenity of this reception room. Photo Sales

3. A wood panelled dining room A beamed room of great character, within the property. Photo Sales

4. A feature fireplace A closer look at the large and stunning fireplace within the dining room, together with the detailed wall decoration. Photo Sales