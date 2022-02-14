A view of the deceptively spacious property that has its own ancient woodland.

This large and lovely character 'cottage' is for sale in Bretton, Wakefield

Not many homes come with their own ancient woodland as part of the deal, but this property does.

It also has a separate annexe, enjoys a great deal of privacy, and is deceptively spacious, with great character.

Its ground floor accommodation, accessed via an impressive stone pillared porch, includes a games room and a study with a formal, beamed and wood panelled dining room with large stone fireplace. Three further reception rooms are of flexible use.

Two spacious lounge areas are linked by a walk-through archway while another beamed room boasts a central feature fireplace.

The large breakfast kitchen with fitted units is joined by a breakfast room, and there’s a utility and a ground floor w.c..

Two of five individually styled bedrooms have en suites and some have fitted furniture. There’s a commodious family bathroom styled in black and white.

Within the annexe, that could be ideal for an elderly or teenage family member, is a kitchen with living room and a bedroom.

It’s a home that lends itself to entertaining and has lovely lawned gardens with patio terraces, a wildlife pond and an orchard, along with the private woodland.

There is enclosed parking space for a number of vehicles, a double garage and added shed buildings.

Woodend Cottage, Bretton Lane, Bretton, is currently for sale at £1,250,000 with estate agents William H Brown, Wakefield.

Call 01924 381381 for further information.

1. An impressive kitchen

The spacious dining kitchen is light and bright, with fitted units.

2. A relaxing lounge

Pale decor adds to the comfort and serenity of this reception room.

3. A wood panelled dining room

A beamed room of great character, within the property.

4. A feature fireplace

A closer look at the large and stunning fireplace within the dining room, together with the detailed wall decoration.

