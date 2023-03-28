The team at Richard Kendall Estate Agent celebrate winning The British Property Award for Wakefield.

The team at Richard Kendall Estate Agent were told their performance was outstanding throughout an extensive judgingperiod that focused on customer service levels.

Richard Kendall Wakefield has now been shortlisted for a number of national awards to be announced later in the year.

The British Property Awards provide agents throughout the UK with an opportunity to compare the service that they provide againstthe service provided by their local, regional and national competition.

Agents who go that extra mile and provide outstanding levels of customer service are rewarded with the accolade, which, said the organisers, “acts as a beacon to highlight these attributes to their local marketplace”.

Members of the awards team personally mystery shop every nominated estate agent against a set of 25 criteria, to obtain a balanced overview of their customer service levels.

​Partner at Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Claire Kendall, said: “To have been nominated, let alone win The British Property Awards for the Wakefield area was an achievement in itself.

"With over 80 estate agents selling houses in our local patch, it is a testament to the staff who provide unrivalled customer service, and are outstanding in their dedication to the sale of property across Wakefield and beyond.”​

The company’s sale package regularly includes a video tour of properties: a recent example is included in this article.

Richard Kendall Estate Agent has opened an additional five offices over the last 26 years, serving the towns of Ossett, Horbury, Normanton and Pontefract/Castleford.​

