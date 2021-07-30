This lovely Victorian home is for sale in Wakefield

The property at Oakenshaw Lane, Walton

Displaying character and a wealth of original features, the house has gas fired central heating and a mixture of single and double glazed sash windows.

An entrance vestibule leads to the hallway, then the bay fronted living room, and a sitting and dining room with access to the cellar space.

The kitchen and diner is roomy with windows on two sides bringing in light.

From the first floor landing are a main bedroom with en suite shower room, two further double bedrooms, and the family bathroom.

A staircase takes you up to the occasional loft room.

Well established gardens lie to the front and rear of the house, with the rear enjoying a good degree of privacy and with a summer house that has power and lighting. This could lend itself to a variety of purposes.

There is an off street parking space at the rear.

The spacious dining kitchen

Within a popular part of Walton, the property is well placed for access to a range of amenities including local shops, schools, and main bus routes, and it is roughly three miles to the M1 motorway.

141 Oakenshaw Lane, Walton WF2 6NL is for sale priced £320,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent.

Call 01924 291294 for further details.

A dining and sitting room within the Victorian terrace