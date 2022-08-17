This open plan property has a games room, office and a 'home pub'

With four double bedrooms, the Durkar Lane home caters well for a larger family, and has flexible accommodation to suit particular wants and needs.

It could, if desired, be converted to a six bedroom property, and currently has extensive accommodation including a ground floor games room with inbuilt drinks fridge and a feature fireplace with electric fire, an office with French doors leading outside, a w.c., the open plan kitchen with living and dining areas, a utility area, and a second sitting room with doors out to the garden.

Within the kitchen area is a breakfast bar island and a modern fitted kitchen with wood units and black granite worktops, with several integrated appliances.

The four bedrooms are on the first floor with a fully tiled family bathroom with four piece suite including a plush corner bath, and a corner shower cubicle. One bedroom has its own en suite, with another to be completed shortly, and some have wardrobes.

Accessed by a private road, the house has a detached garage with power and light, with private parking space.

A flagged and lawned front garden adds to the attractive frontage, while the enclosed rear garden offers a summer house with log burner, a cosy log cabin with a log burner, seating, bar and w.c., to use as a ‘home pub’, and a storage shed.

With local shops and amenities in both Crigglestone and Durkar villages, the property has easy links to the main motorway network, and is a short distance from Wakefield city centre.

The property in Durkar Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, is for sale priced £550,000.

Call Richard Kendall Estate Agent on 01924 291294

1. Approach to the Durkar Lane property A front view of the four to six bed home with a whole range of amenities Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

2. An enclosed garden with seating areas A lawned garden with patios also has a summer house and home bar at the rear of the house. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

3. A bright and welcoming hallway The ground floor rooms are open plan and include a games room. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

4. The dining area Looking across the ground floor facilities of dining room to kitchen. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales