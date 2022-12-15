This Sandal home's garden set-up alone is enough to attract potential buyers

A fabulous garden cabin and a ​​lovely conservatory are ​among the highlights of this extended family home for sale in much sought after suburb of Sandal.

The detached four-bedroom home with an attractive rear garden and entertaining space sits within a quiet cul-de-sac, yet has excellent travel links within easy striking distance, and a full range of facilities not far away in Wakefield city centre.

​It's a property with great versatility of use, and anyone wanting to work from home has several options including the detached garden cabin, which also lends itself to any number of uses.​

​The stylish interior includes an entrance hallway with a door to the integral garage, and a living room with a feature fireplace and gas fire with an oak surround and marble inset.

A snug has bi fold doors to the garden, and the dining room opens through to a spacious conservatory with tiled floor and French doors leading outside.

There are also doors out to the private rear garden from ​the kitchen with breakfast room, that has a wall mounted electric fire, then a music room with gas fire and feature surround, and a games room - both of flexible use.

There are cream shaker-style units fitted in the kitchen with solid oak worktops, a breakfast bar and a pantry.

All four bedrooms and the house bathroom with both bath and shower are upstairs, the main bedroom having its own dressing room and en suite facility.

​There's a block paved driveway with parking space, then the south-facing rear lawned garden, with trees and shrubs, that has a large area of decking along with a patio​.

The detached garden cabin is of a good size with both power and light.

This home in Roger Drive, Sandal, Wakefield, is for sale at £575,000 with Holroyd Miller estate agents, tel. 01924 299494.

