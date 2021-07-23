This stunning bungalow near Newmillerdam is for sale

A front view and approach to the property

A true bungalow, it comprises a hallway, living room, dining kitchen, conservatory and three bedrooms.

The breakfasting kitchen has cream fitted units, with an integrated oven, fridge and freezer, dishwasher and washing machine.

In the living room is a living flame gas fire with marble hearth and surround, and double glazed French doors. The dining room also has French doors, that lead out to the garden.

One bedroom is currently used as an alternative sitting room, through to a conservatory.

The main bedroom is served by an en suite bathroom with whirlpool bath, and there is an additional wet room.

A secure gated driveway provides off-street parking, and leads to a detached double garage. The gardens enjoy a good degree of privacy with established trees and shrub borders.

Notton is a well regarded village on the doorstep of open countryside, yet has easy links for commuting to nearby towns and cities, with handy amenities as local shops, schools and public transport.

The dining kitchen within the bungalow

The Firs, 78 George Lane, Notton WF4 2ND is for sale priced £500,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent. Call 01924 291294.

The sitting room with feature fireplace