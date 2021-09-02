This stunning home for sale, is in a prime spot in Wakefield

The pleasant front aspect to the family home that fronts a popular development.

This home benefits from being one of the first properties constructed here, forming one of a small row of larger style houses that enjoy a pleasant position at the front of the development.

Each has spacious rooms with high ceilings, and enhanced fixtures and fittings.

Special features include a Jack and Jill en suite facility, along with the stylish house bathroom, an open plan dining kitchen and sitting room with integral appliances, and a lovely south facing garden with a good degree of privacy.

With dual control central heating throughout, the accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a ground floor w.c., a living room, the open plan dining kitchen, and the first floor main bedroom with en suite shower room, two bedrooms sharing the Jack and Jill en suite, a fourth bedroom and the house bathroom.

There is a front lawned garden, a garage and driveway for three cars, and the south facing, private garden with lawn and patio to the rear.

The property is located close to many local amenities.

15 Beecher Drive, Wakefield WF14 4FN is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £425,000.

A sleek and shiny breakfasting kitchen

Family space with sitting room, that includes patio doors to the garden.