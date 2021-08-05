This stunning home is for sale in a conservation village near Wakefield

Woodside has been a much loved family home, added to over years. It has three double bedrooms and two bathrooms, and an orangery.

Its lawned gardens extend over three quarters of an acre.

A beamed kitchen with diner has fitted units with granite worktops, and a cream Aga as a focal point. There is a separate, large utility room.

The spacious hallway leads to the house bath and shower room. A bay window lights the lounge, with a stained glass side window as a feature, and an open coal fire.

A separate dining room has French doors out to a patio. and leads to the bespoke Amdiga orangery.

The master bedroom, with fitted wardrobes, is on the ground floor. Above are two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

A garden shed could be used as a summer house, garage or office.

With hiking routes, a quaint pub, and listed buildings all around, there are also easy commuter links to the M62.

Woodside, Heath is for sale with Rutley Clark, Leeds, priced £700,000. Call 01924 729292 for more information.

1. Dining kitchen An Aga is a focal point in the welcoming house kitchen Buy photo

2. A lovely place to relax The orangery, with green and floral surrounds Buy photo

3. The dining room Open plan living sees the dining room flow through to the orangery Buy photo

4. Lawned gardens A side view of the picturesque gardens Buy photo