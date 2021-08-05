This stunning home is for sale in a conservation village near Wakefield

Woodside has been a much loved family home, added to over years. It has three double bedrooms and two bathrooms, and an orangery.
Its lawned gardens extend over three quarters of an acre.
A beamed kitchen with diner has fitted units with granite worktops, and a cream Aga as a focal point. There is a separate, large utility room.
The spacious hallway leads to the house bath and shower room. A bay window lights the lounge, with a stained glass side window as a feature, and an open coal fire.
A separate dining room has French doors out to a patio. and leads to the bespoke Amdiga orangery.
The master bedroom, with fitted wardrobes, is on the ground floor. Above are two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
A garden shed could be used as a summer house, garage or office.
With hiking routes, a quaint pub, and listed buildings all around, there are also easy commuter links to the M62.
Woodside, Heath is for sale with Rutley Clark, Leeds, priced £700,000. Call 01924 729292 for more information.