Timeless charm: Look inside one of Wakefield's most expensive properties built over 350 years ago

This four-bedroom detahced home, on Brandy Carr Road, was built over 350 years ago but has been updated and renovated to a luxuriously modern standard.

It is superbly presented throughout incorporating original and characterful features including exposed stone walls, an open fire, a stone staircase, and exposed ceiling beams.

It also boasts an extensive cottage-style garden, with a further grassed playing area and ample off-street parking.

This property has been fully modernized internally while keeping its unique characteristics and externally, including a new roof and external structure leaving the property immaculate in build quality and structure.

The accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance porch, a kitchen breakfast room, a sitting room with access to the lounge dining room, the first-floor landing, a bedroom suite with mezzanine level and en-suite bathroom with a stand-alone bath, two further bedrooms, and the house shower room/w.c.

Outside is a stone-built outbuilding currently used as a gym featuring a shower room and a sauna.

The garden incorporates planted features, planted beds, pebbled, wood chip, and paved areas, stone paved patio area, and raised decked areas. Beyond the outbuilding, there is off-road parking for multiple cars.

The property also has a separate lawned area ideal for growing families with children.

This lovely home, on Brandy Carr Road, is currently available for £650,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact Yopa on 07305469309.

