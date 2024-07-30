This lovely home, on Brandy Carr Road, is currently available for £650,000.This lovely home, on Brandy Carr Road, is currently available for £650,000.
Timeless charm: Look inside one of Wakefield's most expensive properties built over 350 years ago

By Kara McKune
Published 30th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
This beautifully maintained and modernized property, which is one of the oldest properties in the sought-after semi-rural village of Kirkhamgate, is currently for sale on Yopa.

This four-bedroom detahced home, on Brandy Carr Road, was built over 350 years ago but has been updated and renovated to a luxuriously modern standard.

It is superbly presented throughout incorporating original and characterful features including exposed stone walls, an open fire, a stone staircase, and exposed ceiling beams.

It also boasts an extensive cottage-style garden, with a further grassed playing area and ample off-street parking.

This property has been fully modernized internally while keeping its unique characteristics and externally, including a new roof and external structure leaving the property immaculate in build quality and structure.

The accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance porch, a kitchen breakfast room, a sitting room with access to the lounge dining room, the first-floor landing, a bedroom suite with mezzanine level and en-suite bathroom with a stand-alone bath, two further bedrooms, and the house shower room/w.c.

Outside is a stone-built outbuilding currently used as a gym featuring a shower room and a sauna.

The garden incorporates planted features, planted beds, pebbled, wood chip, and paved areas, stone paved patio area, and raised decked areas. Beyond the outbuilding, there is off-road parking for multiple cars.

The property also has a separate lawned area ideal for growing families with children.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact Yopa on 07305469309.

The home was built over 350 years ago.

Elegant kitchen

The home was built over 350 years ago.

It is one of the oldest properties in the sought-after semi-rural village of Kirkhamgate.

Timeless charm

It is one of the oldest properties in the sought-after semi-rural village of Kirkhamgate.

The property enjoys a tucked-away position off the main road.

Fabulous sitting room

The property enjoys a tucked-away position off the main road.

It is superbly presented throughout incorporating original and characterful features including exposed stone walls, open fire, stone staircase, and exposed ceiling beams.

Superbly presented

It is superbly presented throughout incorporating original and characterful features including exposed stone walls, open fire, stone staircase, and exposed ceiling beams.

