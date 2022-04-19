Chestnuts, Church Lane, Thornhill, is on the market for £800,000.

The high spec, five-bedroom detached house, built in 1999, has bespoke fixtures and fittings, and some under floor heating.

Its versatile accommodation offers plenty of space options for working from home, or for pursuing hobbies and interests.

Facilities off the hallway include a cloakroom or boot room, a utility and the guest w.c..

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stunning, open-plan dining kitchen has bi-folding doors to the rear garden, while a solid oak staircase with glass balustrade leads up to a galleried landing.

There’s a large sitting room with sun lounge and a formal living room.

An inner hallway leads to the main bedroom suite with bespoke fitted wardrobes, a dressing room and luxurious en suite bathroom. Another bedroom also has an en suite shower room.

To the first floor is a large bedroom with en suite, two further bedrooms and the family bathroom.

A sleek and srtunning pen plan kitchen with feature oak staircase leading up to a galleried landing.

Lawns stretch to three sides of the property, with terrace patios, ideal for entertaining.

There’s a detached double garage and ample parking.

Chestnuts, Church Lane, Thornhill, is for sale priced £800,000 with Richard Kendall estate agent. Call 01924 266555 for details.

A light and spacious lounge with sun room.